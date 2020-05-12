When Guy Fieri and Bill Murray compete in a nacho-building contest, we all win

A lot of The Takeout’s digital real estate is devoted to reminding readers that Guy Fieri is good; it’s a redundancy we just can’t and won’t apologize for, because the world deserves to know. Now, we’re giving you three days to prepare yourself for the latest in Guy Fieri developments: this Friday, Guy and Bill Murray will be teaming up and facing off in “The Nacho Average Showdown,” a live event airing on Food Network’s Facebook page.

The showdown, sponsored by Tostitos, will feature not only Guy and Bill (a burgeoning restaurateur himself), but also their sons, Hunter Fieri and Homer Murray, as fellow competitors. Judging such a hallowed competition requires the services of no less than Shaquille O’Neal and Terry Crews, who I suppose might be nacho enthusiasts, because who isn’t, really? Chef Carla Hall will host the virtual event. Presumably, everyone will be participating in the proceedings remotely, which inevitably brings up the question of how the final dishes will be judged. With no actual sampling of the completed nacho builds, it’s possible that the judges will instead function like play-by-play sports announcers as each competitor races to the Flavortown finish line. Shaq’s presence might actually make a lot of sense in this regard.

Most importantly, the event is raising money for the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund, for which Guy has already raised more than $20 million in grant money to support industry workers. As he said in a statement,

“I’ve... spent the better part of the last 15 years traveling this great country meeting other folks who’ve dedicated their lives to this business, and let me tell you something, they are the hardest working, most real deal workers you’ve ever met... the heartbeats of their communities. But they need our help and with the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund, we can serve up some support when these restaurant employees need it most... right now.”

Tune in this Friday to see what wonders this beloved duo can create with melty cheese.