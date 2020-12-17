GrubHub kinda, sorta temporarily eliminates customer fees

Photo : Alexi Rosenfeld ( Getty Images )

If there’s one thing we’ve learned this year, it’s that third party delivery services are pretty much universally evil. From sky-high restaurant fees to predatory and deceptive business practices, services like Grubhub and DoorDash offer a whole lot of convenience—but at a very, very high price. But Chicago residents may be able to take advantage of the ongoing third party wars, Eater Chicago reports: Grubhub announced on Tuesday that the company is eliminating customer fees this winter in an effort to encourage more customers to order in.

The Grubhub promotion certainly comes at an interesting time, considering that notoriously dastardly DoorDash recently announced plans to add a $1.50 “Chicago Fee” to compensate for the city’s new 15% third-party delivery fee cap. Of course, we’re dealing with Grubhub here, which means there’s a catch. To take advantage of the promotion, you have to sign up for Grubhub+, the service’s premium membership program that costs $9.99 per month. There is a free 90-day trial, so if you can remember to cancel before you’re charged, you can enjoy three months of unlimited free delivery on orders of $12 or more, priority assistance, and other perks.

Chicagoans can sign up for the promotion until December 31. And while it certainly does sound convenient, we’d like to take this opportunity to remind you to order directly from your favorite neighborhood spots whenever possible. Or, even better, stroll on over and pick up your own takeout! It’s good to move your legs.