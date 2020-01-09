Vegan sausage rolls sold insanely well at Greggs, and employees are being rewarded

Photo : Christopher Furlong ( Getty Images )

UK bakery retail chain Greggs has been having a great year, and not just because it espouses all the right doughnut opinions. Last year, Greggs introduced a vegan version of its beloved sausage roll, a debut so well-received by the masses that sales blew past initial expectations. Revenue from both new and existing customers was up in 2019, with total sales rising 13.5% across the year. Now, according to The Guardian, Greggs will be investing £7 million of those profits back into its employees: the company’s 25,000 workers will each receive a bonus of up to £300 this month.

The bonuses will vary a bit depending on each employee’s history with the company, but anyone who’s been working at Greggs since before March 2019 will receive the full £300 amount, and anyone who joined thereafter will receive £75 for each quarter they’ve worked. It’s not quite the $5,000 bonus that Random House employees were given thanks to the success of Fifty Shades of Grey, but it’s still a good show of appreciation for all those who brought this mighty little plant-based sausage roll into the world. Next up for Greggs: a new vegan doughnut.