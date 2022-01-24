We may have had to say so-long to our in-depth and incredibly heartfelt Great British Bake Off Baking Show recaps, but here’s something to lift your little baker’s heart. The GBBO show is becoming a musical, reports People.

The new musical will be called Great British Bake Off: The Musical and will premiere in the U.K. at the Everyman Theatre in Cheltenham. The show will run from July 22 through August 6 and will focus on eight fictional bakers along with two judges and two presenters.



Although specific details about the show aren’t clear (will there be dancing pastries?), the description on the theater’s site reads, “Follow the trials and tribulations of our bakers, all with their own stories to tell and as unique from one another as their marvelous baked creations. Find out who will triumph as Star Baker, and who will fall foul of a soggy bottom.”



Because the musical is modeled after the highly successful television series, it’s pretty safe to assume that the characters themselves will be modeled after judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, as well as the current presenters Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas. The real question is whether the bakers will have completely new stories and backgrounds or if they will be created to resemble past contestants. Need a heartwarming moment? Bring in Lizzie’s showstopper cake from the most recent season that celebrated her ADHD and highlighted the way her incredibly creative brain works. That cake was her biggest triumph and yet she went home that week. Recreate that and there won’t be dry eye in the house my friends.

I also wonder how many dancing bakery items the audience will get to see. Some of the past show stoppers have been so massive contestants needed help carrying them just a few feet away. How do you expect bakers to dance with that kind of construction in hand?

