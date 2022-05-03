I never understood the craze for “Everything but the Bagel” seasoning. People put it on everything from mac and cheese to avocado toast to their actual bagels. I couldn’t see what made it so special. That is, until I realized that what “EBTB seasoning” is to other people is what Tajín is to me.

What i s Tajín?

If you don’t know what Tajín is, then you’ve been missing out on a seasoning that will elevate your snack game, cocktail experiences, and so much more. Tajín itself is a blend of chili peppers, lime, and sea salt that’s been made by a Mexican company since 1985.

Tají n recently collaborated with 4505 Meats, a Keto-friendly meat-focused snack food company, to release fried pork rinds covered in Tají n. This pork rind collaboration is very similar to one of my favorite chips of all time, Sabritones, a puffed wheat snack from Frito Lay that i s also chili and lime flavored. The main difference between the two chip bags i s simply that Frito Lay’s snack is wheat-based while 4505 Meats are a true fried pork rind.

In the end, both chips are simply a vehicle for that delicious chili and lime flavor combination . That’s what makes Tají n so versatile and a welcome addition to many foods.

Tajín on fruit (and some vegetables)

Slices of cucumber drenched in lime juice and coated in Tají n are a snack I’ll enjoy all year round, but especially in the summertime. Cucumber acts almost like a blank canvas for the chili and lime flavors to adhere to while providing a crisp crunch when the cucumber is fresh.

Tají n sprinkled on fruits like watermelon or mango also create well-balanced pairing. The sweetness of the fruit compliments the sour and spicy flavor of the Tají n . My favorite part of these fruit, veggie, and Tajín combos are when a pool of juice gathers and you can visibly see the flecks of Tajín seasoning in the juices— I drink every drop of that.

Tajín provides the perfect balance of kick and acidity over the light and refreshing satisfaction of fresh fruit and summer vegetables like cucumber.

Tajín on the rim of your cocktail

If you enjoy a salted rim on most cocktails, adding Tají n will kick things up a notch. The seasoning pairs well with margaritas and savory drinks like a B loody M ary or a M ichelada.

These drinks already pack a little heat or kick to them to begin with, so the Tajín does a little better than regular salt by both adding to the spice with the chili pepper aspect while counteracting that with the lime flavor. Adding Tajín to beer can also create a fun, pop rocks-style reaction, causing the beer to fizz up for some quick, flavor-packed sips . Beers like Modelo and Corona are 10 times better with a lime wedge and some Tajín sprinkled in.

Tajín on elotes

Elotes are a summer street food made from corn on the cob, spread with Mexican mayo and butter (sometimes sour cream), coated in a crumbly Mexican cheese and usually topped with a chili powder. Some people add lime to this combination. This is where Tajín essentially does the job of two ingredients at once.

The sweet corn mixed with butter and mayonnaise give a creamy, smooth bite but can be a bit bland on their own. Adding Tajín gives more flavor to the whole snack and, thanks to the collaboration with 4505 meats, you could also switch things by crumbling up some Tajín pork rinds and sprinkling those on top for added crunch.

None of this is news to anyone who frequents the carts of Mexican street vendors in Chicago, but for those of you who don’t have that blessing in your life, I highly recommend picking up a bottle of T ajín and sprinkling it on your next snack.