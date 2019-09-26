Trader Joe’s Everything But the Bagel Greek Style Yogurt Dip is more Everything goodness

Photo : Aimee Levitt

I admit I was a little dubious about Trader Joe’s Everything But The Bagel Greek Style Yogurt Dip, mainly because you put cream cheese on a bagel, not yogurt. Not even Greek yogurt. For generations, that is how people have eaten bagels.

But is that true? For all I know, putting yogurt on a bagel could be a beloved Greek tradition. In the past few minutes, a raging debate has torn through Onion/AV Club/Takeout world HQ about whether a pizza with tortilla chips and salsa on it actually qualifies as a pizza. In the Quad Cities it is! And it’s good!

So it would be the height of hypocrisy for me to defend taco pizza and reject the bagel yogurt dip (as I will call it for short) before I even tried it.

Grocery Grocery Trader Joe's Everything But The Bagel Greek Style Yogurt Dip A- A- Trader Joe's Everything But The Bagel Greek Style Yogurt Dip Serving Size 2 Tbsp Calories 60 Fat 5 g Carbohydrates 2 g Sodium 95 mg

“Everything” in TJ’s world means sesame seeds, poppy seeds, garlic, onion, and sea salt—the toppings on an everything bagel, and the components of its beloved Everything But The Bagel seasoning. In dip form, its consistency is roughly the same as onion dip: soft enough to dip a cracker into, but thick enough so that it won’t drip all over the place, a useful quality if you plan to serve it at a party (or even at your desk, which is how I am eating it right now).

I ate the dip on TJ’s Pita Bite Crackers. (Perhaps I should have chosen bagel chips, but pita does work with the Mediterranean-ness of the yogurt.) This is a dip, so you probably don’t need me to tell you that you shouldn’t eat it with a spoon or with your fingers. Well, you could, but it tastes better with a cracker. The “everything” flavors are evenly mixed with the yogurt, so no single flavor dominates unless you happen to bite down on a poppy seed. As you could probably guess, the yogurt base makes it tangier than cream cheese, but the lack of sweetness is refreshing.

This dip is quite addictive. I made up a plate just to sample and maybe share with my office neighbors, but I absentmindedly dipped and ate all the crackers on my own.