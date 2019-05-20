Screenshot: HBO

This post contains plot details from “The Iron Throne,” the final episode of the eighth and final season of HBO’s Game Of Thrones. If you haven’t watched yet, proceed at your own risk.



Last night’s Game Of Thrones ended with what one might consider something like a happy ending, with a group of powerful rich people taking teeny tiny baby steps toward dismantling monarchy, the Stark children all getting at least a little of what they wanted, a corpse-carrying dragon on the lam, and Ser Bronn passionately advocating for better conditions for sex workers. Yet an undercurrent of darkness ran through the proceedings, because whatever positive steps might have been taken, the Seven Kingdoms—sorry, Six Kingdoms plus the North—are just doomed anyway.

The plastic water bottle has been invented; they’re about 40 years from turning the Iron Islands into a giant landfill and having to ban plastic straws lest they kill all the little Westerosian turtles.

At least the Winterfell Starbucks has an easy way to sell its Ethos Water now.

More on the Thrones finale to come in our weekly food-centric recap.