Last night’s episode of Game Of Thrones, “The Last Of The Starks,” saw some characters actually eat and drink things, so get ready for an eventful installment of our weekly food-centric recap, coming up shortly. (Update: it’s alive.) For now, let us only say this:



“I’VE GOT A TALL DOUBLE SKINNY VANILLA LATTÉ FOR DANY.

DANY?

TALL DOUBLE SKINNY VANILLA FOR DANY!”

Good morning to the person who accidentally left their Americano sitting on the banquet table on the set of Game Of Thrones and no one else.