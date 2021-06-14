Don’t feed your dog this kibble sold at Publix and Target

Photo : Joanne Rathe/The Boston Globe ( Getty Images )

We here at The Takeout are pretty particular about what we feed our pets. My beagle, Archie, is currently on a special prescription diet to help him shed a few pounds. My fellow staff writer Dennis Lee has two brand new kittens, so they’re eating special baby food. Takeout associate editor Aimee Levitt has the world’s most handsome hound mix, and I suspect he’s eating some kind of mysterious handsome formula. But even the most cautious pet owners can fall prey to contaminated dog food—like the Freshpet food currently subject to a major recall.

Per an FDA-listed alert, the recall applies to one lot of Freshpet Select Small Dog Bite Size Beef & Egg Recipe Dog Food sold at select Publix and Target stores. The company announced that the food, which was contaminated with salmonella and slated to be destroyed, was shipped out accidentally. “Our Freshpet Team had designated this single lot for destruction, but it was inadvertently shipped to retailers in limited geographic markets between June 7 to June 10,” the recall alert stated. Affected retailers are Publix stores in Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina, and Target stores in Arizona and Southern California. If you’re not sure if your bag is included in the recall, just check the packaging. The affected lot (No. 1421FBP0101, for reference) includes one-pound bags with a sell by date of 10/30/2021.

Salmonella affects people and dogs in a similar way. The FDA says that infected dogs might show signs of fatigue, as well as abdominal distress like vomiting or bloody diarrhea. If you purchased one of the affected bags, make sure to contact Freshpet for a refund online or by calling 866-789-3737, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Eastern time and, Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Eastern time.