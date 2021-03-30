Photo : Tim Graham ( Getty Images )

Midwestern Pet Foods has issued a massive recall of 140 lots of pet foods across five different brands after a routine sample test at its Monmouth, Illinois, plant uncovered traces of salmonella bacteria.



The brands included in the recall, Self reports, “are Sportstrail, Sportmix (including their Wholesomes and CanineX sub-brands), Pro Pac (including Pro Pac Ultimates), Meridian, and Earthborn Holistic (including their Unrefined and Venture sub-brands).” The FDA website has a complete list with lot numbers, bag sizes, and expiration dates. Most of it is dog food, but there are five lots of cat food as well.

Salmonella can cause a range of symptoms in animals, including diarrhea, lethargy, and vomiting, but animals can also be asymptomatic carriers and can spread it to other animals, including humans (who experience most of the same symptoms). Call your vet or your doctor if you notice any symptoms. And if you do find yourself in possession of one of the tainted bags, dispose of it so that no other animals can get to it, then wash your hands and wash and sanitize anything the food might have touched (bowls, scoops, etc). Affected customers should contact Midwestern Pet Foods at info@midwesternpetfoods.com or 800-474-4163, ext 455 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central Time, Monday through Friday.