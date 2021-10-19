For months, we’ve been writhing in anticipation of the return of Taco Bell breakfast. Now, T-Bell brekkie is back, and the chain is celebrating in the best possible way: by giving away free toasted breakfast burritos this Thursday, October 21, from 7 to 11 a.m. local time.

Advertisement

First, a brief history of Taco Bell breakfast. In 2014, T-Bell launched its first-ever breakfast menu and expanded morning service hours. Then, in March 2020, Taco Bell revoked fans’ breakfast burrito privileges. Since then, Taco Bell has silently tinkered with its breakfast recipes—and now, as of late summer 2021, the burritos are back in full force.

Naturally, the chain is trotting out a few gimmicks to celebrate the bean-laden occasion. First, T-Bell released a “digital bedtime story” titled, “Sleep Tight, Get That Bite: A Taco Bell Bedtime Story for Adults.” Sure, okay. The brand also debuted a Breakfast Sleepwear Collection complete with a hot sauce packet blanket. Fine, whatever—on to the good stuff: Per a press release, anyone who texts “Wake Up” to 1-866-WAKEUP3 will get a “pre-recorded wake up call on the morning of October 21 reminding them to get their free burrito.”

The lineup of breakfast burritos include the Cheesy Toasted Breakfast Burrito, made with eggs, nacho cheese sauce and sausage; the Hash Brown Toasted Breakfast Burrito, featuring a choice of bacon or sausage, eggs, three-cheese blend and a hash brown; finally, the Grande Toasted Breakfast Burrito, with a double serving of scrambled eggs, three-cheese blend, potato bites, tomatoes, and fans’ choice of bacon or sausage.

Want to start your day with a free burrito? A few things to keep in mind: First, there’s only one free burrito served per person, and the freebies are only available in-store or through the Taco Bell drive-thru. That means no delivery—but beggars can’t really be choosers, right?