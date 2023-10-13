Where to Get Free and Discount Food This Halloween Season

Throughout the Halloween season, investigating all those bloodcurdling screams in the attic and the thumping sounds coming from the basement can really work up your appetite. And while you may be surrounded by buckets filled to the brim with candy on October 31, there are plenty of days leading up to the holiday that merit some scary good treats as well. On the spookiest day of the season, Friday the 13th, many dining chains are offering some discount deals to ease your terror and fill your stomach instead of your pumpkin pail. Here’s where you can score cheap and free food this month.

Burger King

From October 13 through Halloween, customers who order via the Burger King app or website can snag a “Trick or Heat” meal bundle, which includes a Ghost Pepper Whopper, 4-piece Ghost Pepper Chicken Fries, small French fries, small beverage, and a Hershey Sundae Pie for $13. If all that spice is too scary, customers can get the same deal with a classic Whopper and Chicken Fries instead.

On Friday the 13th, some Burger King restaurants in Nashville, Las Vegas, Charlotte, and Atlanta will be offering glow-in-the-dark Halloween buckets for $1.

Krispy Kreme

To celebrate the most frightening Friday, Krispy Kreme is offering a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for just 13 cents on Friday the 13th with the purchase of any other dozen at regular price. The doughnut chain is also bringing back its annual Halloween promotion in which anyone who walks into a participating restaurant wearing a costume on October 31 gets a free doughnut of their choice, no purchase necessary.

Next Level Burger

Next Level Burger, a 100% plant-based burger chain with a dozen locations nationwide, has a Friday the 13th deal on the sweeter side: BOGO Dirty Jack-o-Lantern Shakes. These themed shakes contain organic soy or organic coconut soft-serve ice cream hand-spun with an organic pumpkin puree, fall spices, and gluten-free chocolate cookies, and come topped with whipped cream, organic chocolate sauce, cookie crumbles, and sour gummy worms. The shakes are available in a small for $7.45, medium for $8.95, or large for $11.45.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Now through October 28, Tropical Smoothie Cafe will be giving out a “No Tricks, Just Treats” card while supplies last at participating locations. Rewards members who get the card from their local cafe will be able to redeem one of the four rewards listed on the card. Plus, one customer from each participating location who grabs a card will win one free 24-oz. smoothie per week for 52 weeks, aka free smoothies for a year. The reward card must be activated by October 31, and the reward must be redeemed by the expiration date shown in the Tropical Smoothie app.

White Castle

Starting on Friday the 13th, White Castle will be offering 13 food deals throughout the month of October. The first deal is a sack of 13 cheese sliders for the price of 10, and the other upcoming deals could be anything from deep discounts to BOGO offers to free menu items like an order of fries. However, each deal will be announced on White Castle’s social media and can only be redeemed through the app.