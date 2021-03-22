Dunkin’ livens up Hump Day with Free Donut Wednesdays

Photo : Tim Boyle / Staff ( Getty Images )

If you find yourself suffering through a little midweek slumpage every Wednesday, Dunkin’ has your pick-me-up. Beginning this Wednesday, March 24, and every Wednesday through April 21, the chain will offer Free Donut Wednesdays for DD Perks rewards members.

According to a press release sent to The Takeout, DD Perks members can enjoy one free classic doughnut with the purchase of any beverage at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide. Once again, that’s classic flavors only—think Glazed, Boston Kreme, or Double Chocolate. You’ll have to save the Ghost Pepper Donut for the freakin’ weekend.

“I want the doughnut,” you say. Reader, the doughnut can be yours: just enroll in DD Perks on the Dunkin’ App or DDPerks.com to start racking up points and claim your free Boston Kreme. “I want the doughnut every day,” you say. Reader, I’ve got great news for you. If you’ve been paying attention, you know this is the second free doughnut announcement of the day. This morning, we reported on the new Krispy Kreme vaccine promotion that allows anyone with a COVID-19 vaccine card to score a free Original Glazed doughnut “anytime, any day, even every day – through the remainder of 2021.” That’s approximately eight months of free doughnuts.

But what does it all mean? With Dunkin’ promoting its rewards program and Krispy Kreme offering free on-the-go breakfast, it looks like fast food joints may be ramping up their efforts to reconnect with on-the-go customers before we all return to our normal commutes. If anything’s going to help us peek our pale, haggard faces back out into the world and step foot in an office once more, it’s free doughnuts.