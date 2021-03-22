One sweet vaccine side effect: free Krispy Kreme doughnuts

How’s this for dystopian? (Gotta hand it to them, though: Jane Dough is A+ material.) Image : Krispy Kreme

As the various COVID-19 vaccines continues to be rolled out across the United States, everyone is being encouraged to get the jab as soon as they can, and businesses are stepping up to assist in this effort. And what better incentive than offering free food as motivation to get a shot? Krispy Kreme announced today that it will offer a free glazed doughnut to anyone who presents their COVID-19 vaccination card at the register.

This is an even better deal than you might think: according to a press release sent to The Takeout, the brand has clarified that the vaccine card can be presented for a free Original Glazed doughnut “anytime, any day, even every day – through the remainder of 2021.” This means that if you present your card each day, you will get a doughnut each and every day. We’re talking months’ worth of free breakfasts, people. (Granted, you’ll have to purchase the coffee to go with it.)

It’s all part of Krispy Kreme’s vaccine-related outreach, which also includes sending free doughnuts to select vaccination centers in support of health care workers and offering up to four hours of PTO to employees to “encourage and enable” those workers to make vaccination appointments.

“We all want to get COVID-19 behind us as fast as possible,” said Krispy Kreme CMO Dave Skena in the press release, “and we want to support everyone doing their part to make the country safe by getting vaccinated as soon as the vaccine is available to them.”

Here’s an FAQ page explaining the finer points of the offer. But if you’re not in line to get the vaccine for several more weeks, there are still free doughnuts with your name on ’em. The chain is launching a weekly Monday giveaway from March 29 through May 24: one free medium coffee and a free Original Glazed doughnut, no purchase necessary. Sounds like Krispy Kreme is determined to remind us, as life returns to relative normalcy, just which chain has the best weekday commuter breakfast.