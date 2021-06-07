Image : Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket ( Getty Images )

Currently, just over 60% of the population in the United States is vaccinated against COVID-19—and the vaccination rates are falling every day. In an effort to tempt and persuade the undecided, Anheuser-Busch is waving around a carrot on a stick, and that carrot is free beer. TODAY reports that Anheuser-Busch has partnered with the White House to encourage people to finally get the shot. If 70% of the total U.S. population gets their vaccination, then every adult in the country (21+, of course), is getting something to toast with. The catch is that this needs to happen by July 4—so hurry up, slowpokes. I want to say “cheers” with you!

Advertisement

“At Anheuser-Busch, we are committed to supporting the safe and strong recovery of our nation and being able to be together again at the places and with the people we have missed so much,” Anheuser-Busch CEO Michel Doukeris said in a press release. “This commitment includes encouraging Americans to get vaccinated, and we are excited to buy Americans 21+ a round of beer when we reach the White House goal.”

Of course, the beer won’t just be handed out at some big party (though that would be pretty awesome). You’ll need to upload a pic of yourself in your favorite beer-drinking spot (bar, restaurant, backyard, bathroom, wherever) to this link, and you’ll get a $5 virtual debit card that can be used to buy any Anheuser-Busch product. Hey, if you want a Lime-A-Rita, go for it. Come on, everyone. Seriously. I want to party with you.

(Oh, and if free booze isn’t your thing, here’s a list of other companies that are incentivizing vaccination with freebies. Hurry, the free side of crinkle fries at Shake Shack ends in just a few days! Get that shot in your arm!)