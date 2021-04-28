Photo : REDA&CO ( Getty Images ) , Drew Angerer ( Getty Images )

Fox News is once again upset with Joe Biden over something that Joe Biden has not actually said or done. This time, it surrounds Biden’s new climate plan, which critics say will “ban” the consumption of meat in order to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. But the people at Fox News couldn’t even manage to perpetuate a falsehood that they themselves invented without fumbling all over it.

Larry Kudlow, a former economic adviser to Donald Trump who has a daily show on Fox Business, said on air last Friday that Biden’s plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and curb climate change would force Americans to “stop eating meat, stop eating poultry and fish, seafood, eggs, dairy and animal-based fats.”

“OK, got that? No burgers on July 4. No steaks on the barbecue,” said Kudlow. “So get ready. You can throw back a plant-based beer with your grilled Brussels sprouts and wave your American flag.”

First off, as Paul Krugman pointed out in the New York Times, Biden’s plan doesn’t involve the elimination of meat from the American diet. In fact, that claim was thoroughly debunked by multiple media sources, including Fox News. On Monday, three days after Kudlow made these claims, Fox anchor John Roberts said that the station had “incorrectly implied” that a 2020 academic study about meat consumption and greenhouse gas emissions was connected to Biden’s plan for dealing with climate change.

Secondly, even though Kudlow paints himself as an all-American patriot, he doesn’t seem to know much about beer, which has always been plant-based. Beer does not contain meat. While a small number of breweries use animal-derived products as clarifying agents, the majority of supermarket beer is 100% vegan, including Budweiser, Coors, Miller Lite, and the king of all beers, Natty Light.



So if you’re looking for top-notch beer reporting, you definitely be shouldn’t be looking to Larry Kudlow. And if you’re an American who loves beer, you might actually want to pay close attention to this environmental stuff, because even though the government is not coming for your precious meat and beer, climate change definitely is.