Photo: Forever 21

Fashion can be confusing, especially if you don’t keep on top of its constant fluctuations. It’s all relative to opinion and personal sensibility beyond a point, and basically anything can become fashion when viewed through the right lens.



Considering that Flamin’ Hot Cheetos already stepped out at last year’s New York Fashion Week, what we’re about to report was probably inevitable. And now here we stand today, in order to inform you that Flamin’ Hot Cheetos have gone full lifestyle brand with a new apparel line via Forever 21:

Photo: Cheetos (Forever 21)

If you’re still in the market for a clutch summer look, wait no longer; you can now dress as a bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. (Are you just supposed to be wearing the bag, in the tradition of trash couture? Does the wearer become the Cheetos themselves in this scenario? ) The line is available now through Forever 21, because this is maybe the most Forever 21 thing fathomable. (It all also ranges from $5-$30, so kudos to all parties involved on the pricing front at least.)

Far be it for us to yuck on anybody’s yum, so go nuts, spicy/tangy corn snack enthusiasts. And especially when fashion is losing ground to food in the great race for the coveted teenage splurge dollar, directly bridging that gap is a logical next step. Taco Bell already did it.