Photo: yulkapopkova (Getty Images)

The internet operates on hyperspeed—as fast as it takes for your thumb to flick up your phone screen. It means you may have missed some of The Takeout’s award-eligible food and beverage writing. Fear not! We’ve rounded up some of our proudest pieces of reportage from this past week.

One of the greatest writers of our generation meets one of the dumbest questions ever posed.

A pretty great idea, actually.

It’s frigid in much of the country and this recipe from Kate Bernot’s Oma is reliable, warming, and delicious.

A few tricks from our restaurant veteran to help turn that table over.

Hey, the headline made us chuckle.

This was Garlic Week at The Takeout, and this garlic-intense recipe replicates one of my favorite Chinese restaurant dishes.

Who goes through 20 oz. of pesto before it goes bad?

This was the talk of the craft beer world this week, and we recap its craziness in one handy post.

There’s three lines in the story that made us laugh out loud.

Valentine’s Day Candy game is not strong, says our Candy Bureau Chief Marnie Shure.

You’ll learn something new about garlic.