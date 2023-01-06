11 Restaurant Chains to Watch in 2023

7-Eleven

7-ELEVEN “EVOLUTION” Store Food Review in DALLAS TEXAS | BEST 7-Eleven in America!

If you don’t think of 7-Eleven as a restaurant, you haven’t been paying attention. The convenience store leader isn’t just nipping at the heels of major fast food brands—it’s surpassing them. At 9,000 units, the chain has more locations than Taco Bell, Wendy’s, and Burger King, and in recent years the brand has been leaning more heavily on its ready-to-eat options.

In 2019, 7-Eleven introduced Evolution Store prototypes, the most recent of which includes a full Laredo Taco Company restaurant complete with a patio, beer, wine, and frozen margaritas. Then in 2021, one 7-Eleven Laredo Taco Company hybrid store featured the chain’s first drive-thru where, in addition to tacos, customers can get anything from 7-Eleven’s shelves, heat lamps, or soda fountains. Yes, that means drive-thru Slurpees.

Food sales specifically at convenience stores have increased more than 20% since 2019, and the convenience stores now take up more than 20% of the quick service restaurant market share. In the future of the fast food world, 7-Eleven is poised to reign supreme.