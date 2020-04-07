One-pan meals that understand how much you hate doing dishes

Photo : Michael Powell ( Getty Images )

Yes, yes, you’re all very proud of your sourdough starters and perfect, perky loaves of photogenic bread right now. And you should be! But not everyone has that kind of stamina, or even the interest. Not everyone wants to dedicate their weeknight to cleaning congealed bits of crusty flour off their countertops with a bench scraper before washing out the stand mixer bowl and praying that the globs of leftover dough will make their way down the drain without incident. Then, of course, there’s the matter of trying to get all that olive oil off of anything. Sometimes two rounds of soap and scouring aren’t enough to get all the slick residue off your dishes.

The point is, sometimes you want the satisfaction of having made a meal yourself—and the satisfaction of eating said meal—without any additional commitments. If you have children, you could always conscript them into washing the cookware. Or, better yet (because kids never let things drain upside down in the sink properly), you can make these One-Pan Wonders: easy and delicious weeknight dinners that can be cooked using a single pan.