Several members of the Takeout staff worship at the altar of the Egg Bite. Specifically, Starbucks Sous Vide Egg Bites, for which I regularly shell out a stupid amount of money. They’re fast, nutritious, and delicious, dang it. Now, Dunkin’ is investing in the portable egg craze with a new menu item: Dunkin’ Omelet Bites.

Per a press release sent to The Takeout, the bites are served in sets of two just like the Starbucks bites. Omelet Bites are available in a Bacon & Cheddar flavor, boasting a whopping 17 grams of protein per order, as well as an Egg White & Veggie flavor, with 13 grams.

Dunkin’ released the new Omelet Bites alongside several seasonal items meant to “invigorate guests in the new year.” The seasonal menu includes a Brown Sugar Oat Iced Latte, Chive & Onion Stuffed Bagel Minis, and a Stroopwafel Donut. The Omelet Bites are also available via what the brand calls an “‘eggstra’ special offer,” which allows DD Perks rewards members to score a free beverage when they purchase Omelet Bites today, January 10, or tomorrow, January 11.

If you miss the aforementioned Omelet Bites promotion, you can still save a few bucks on Dunkin’s seasonal offerings. Through February 5, customers can buy a medium hot or iced Winter Coffee Blend for $2. Whether you accent that steamy cup of joe with two little handheld omelettes is up to you. Personally, I’d go for it. Gotta get your protein where you can find it. Plus, unlike Starbucks Egg Bites, the Dunkin’ bites are shaped like little bagels. (Doughnuts? Are they bagels or doughnuts?)

One thing: Per the Dunkin’ app, the Dunkin’ Omelet Bites will set you back $5.29, compared to $4.95 for Starbucks Egg Bites. This is a bit surprising given the usual price premium at Starbucks. Will the Dunkin’ bites be worth the extra 34 cents? Stay tuned.