Whether the cold weather spurs you to order a Starbucks #P SL to warm your bones or a Cajun turkey to grace your table, it goes without saying that the seasonal menus at fast food chains are always highly anticipated. But there’s one item in particular on Dunkin’s upcoming winter menu that has us shockingly ready to embrace the cold months.

Per a press release sent to The Takeout, Dunkin’ will roll out its winter menu nationwide on December 28, and it’s got both new and returning items to ring in 2023.

New items on Dunkin’s winter menu

The nation’s leading doughnut chain will be kicking off 2023 with a new sandwich, a new latte, and, most interestingly, a new snack.

Brown Butter Toffee Latte : A pretty self-explanatory drink. T his latte contains espresso, steamed milk with notes of browned butte r, and caramel toffee.​

: A pretty self-explanatory drink. T his latte contains espresso, steamed milk with notes of browned butte r, and caramel toffee.​ Bacon Avocado Tomato Sandwich : Another straightforward breakfast offering, the new sandwich is made with oven-roasted tomatoes seasoned with garlic and “spices, ” avocado spread, and cherrywood smoked bacon on sourdough bread. Dunkin’ is also bringing back its Sweet Black Pepper Bacon as a snack to be enjoyed on its own or in a Sweet Black Pepper Bacon Breakfast Sandwich. Perhaps the menu developer s at Dunkin’ didn’t think the flavors would comple ment each other, but it would add a nice twist if the brand chose to offer the Sweet Black Pepper bacon as a substitution or addition on its new B.A.T. sandwich. Guess you’ll just have to add a portion of snacking bacon to your order.

: Another straightforward breakfast offering, the new sandwich is made with oven-roasted tomatoes seasoned with garlic and “spices, ” avocado spread, and cherrywood smoked bacon on sourdough bread. Dunkin’ is also bringing back its Sweet Black Pepper Bacon as a snack to be enjoyed on its own or in a Sweet Black Pepper Bacon Breakfast Sandwich. Perhaps the menu developer s at Dunkin’ didn’t think the flavors would comple ment each other, but it would add a nice twist if the brand chose to offer the Sweet Black Pepper bacon as a substitution or addition on its new B.A.T. sandwich. Guess you’ll just have to add a portion of snacking bacon to your order. Biscuit Bites: This. This right here is where the new menu gets interesting. The new B iscuit B ites, per the brand’s description, consist of biscuit dough wrapped around bacon, scrambled eggs, and cheddar cheese. Looking closely at the promotional images , it looks like what you get is an egg and cheese scramble with bacon bits in a buttery wrapping.

Visually, the bites also resemble the brand’s omelet bites, which are currently on the regular menu. Although the dough is described as a “ biscuit” dough, it looks nothing like the biscuits that once bookended Dunkin’s Chicken Biscuit Sandwich. That fallen breakfast menu item sustained me through a large portion of my junior year in college, so if these bites bring back even an inkling of a memory of that sandwich, they’ll win out over any other fast food “bite-sized” offering.

In addition to these new items, Dunkin’ is also bringing back Dunkin’ Midnight, the brand’s extremely dark coffee blend with notes of bittersweet chocolate, and the Brownie Batter Donut . This classic yeast dough nut is filled with brownie- batter-flavored buttercreme and topped with chocolate icing and sprinkles.

While the entire lineup sounds delicious, I’m once again most eager to try these biscuit bites. Stay tuned for December 28 , when I’ll bundle myself up like a walking marshmallow in the name of journalism and secure a bag of Dunkin’s foremost winter flavors.