It was January 10, 2022 when I learned Dunkin’ was going to be selling egg bites, or rather omelet bites, and before the week was up I had those little golden rounds in the palm of my hand. The question to answer today is this: In the battle of the egg bites, who reigns supreme? Starbucks or Dunkin’?

Advertisement

As fellow Takeout staff writer Lillian Stone put it, “Several members of the Takeout staff worship at the altar of the Egg Bite.” And she’s right: the Starbucks Sous Vide Egg Bites have long held my heart. Nonetheless, I wanted to give the new kid on the block, Dunkin’s Omelet Bites, a fair shake. So I turned to Uber Eats and the app did a fantastic job reminding me why I am too awkward for everyday interactions. Let me explain.

Being that I had two active Uber Eats orders in place (one for Starbucks, one for Dunkin’) and the locations are literally across the street from one another, I figured logically the app would send one driver to both places and then to my apartment. Instead of doing that, or even sending two different delivery people, the app had one delivery person pick up the first order, drop it off at my door, leave, go to the second location, and come back to my place again.

When the delivery person dropped off the first order, I opened the door, received it, and said thanks. Looking at the app, I then realized he’d be coming right back with my second order. I felt a wave of social anxiety wash over me. Would he be judging my need for multiple egg bites from separate locations? I couldn’t take that chance. When he came back with the second order, I peeked from my window and waited until he left to grab the bag. Social distancing at its finest.

Starbucks Sous Vide Egg Bites

Once that was over, bites in hand, I knew I had a job to do. First up was the familiar favorite. I specifically ordered the Bacon and Gruyere Egg Bites from Starbucks because they were the most similar to the new Dunkin’ bites in terms of basic ingredients: eggs, cheese, and bacon. The Starbucks bites are made of cage-free eggs, Gruyere cheese, Monterey Jack cheese, and applewood smoked bacon using the French “sous vide” technique, per the menu description.

These bites are creamy, smooth, and delicious. The sizable bacon bits on top add the bit of texture necessary to keep it from being overly soft or mushy. And although they’re called egg bites, each one takes about two bites to finish so you don’t feel unsatisfied.

Advertisement

The combination of egg, cheese, and bacon is more filling than you’d expect and provides you with 19 grams of protein as well as 20 grams of fat and 2 grams of sugar. These perfect little mounds look and taste great. Do I wish they weren’t so expensive? Sure, but the same could be said for the entire Starbucks menu, yet I continue to buy refreshers and coffee there.

Price: $5.35

$5.35 Calories: 300 (total for two bites)

Dunkin’ Omelet Bites

The first and obvious difference between these Omelet Bites and their Starbucks counterpart is the shape. Dunkin’s bites are round, yes, but they have a small hole in the middle making them look more like a mini donut or even a bagel. I’m not sure if this was done as a branding move by the company, but it just seemed unnecessary. As for ingredients, Dunkin’ describes the new menu item as containing only egg, bacon, and cheddar. The Omelet Bites also have 20 fewer calories than the Starbucks bites and contain 17 grams of protein, 19 grams of fat, and 2 grams of sugar.

Advertisement

The bites are just as cheesy and smooth as the Starbucks contender. Unfortunately, my main issue with Omelet Bites is the bacon, which felt misleading. Within each bite you can see little pink flecks that should be bacon bits, but when you bite into it the bacon pieces are so microscopic that you get nothing in terms of flavor or texture. Aside from that disappointing note, I didn’t dislike these bites and would still eat them again. Funny enough, though, they’re not any cheaper than Starbucks.

Advertisement

Price: $5.61

$5.61 Calories: 280 (total for two bites)

The winner here? I have to give it to Starbucks. Although the bacon placement could be more dispersed throughout rather than just sprinkled on top, the overall taste, price, and texture made for a better experience than the Dunkin’ opponent. The 20 extra calories wasn’t enough to flip me, but it was a solid effort from Dunkin’.

