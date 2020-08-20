Food is delicious.
ShopSubscribe
Food is delicious.
Newswire

American heroes brew a Dunkaroos-flavored beer

allisonrobicelli
Allison Robicelli
Filed to:Beer
Beerdunkaroos
Save
Illustration for article titled American heroes brew a Dunkaroos-flavored beer
Photo: Jack Andersen (Getty Images), Screenshot: YouTube (Getty Images)

Good news: a Dunkaroos-flavored beer exists! Bad news: it’s already sold out. Why are we telling you any of this? Because there is more Dunkaroos-flavored beer on the horizon, but it will only be available in Texas. With no re-release date yet specified, those of you who have spent your whole lives praying for an opportunity like this should stash a go bag under the bed so you can immediately set off for the Lone Star State when Fort Worth–based Martin House Brewing Company has finished brewing a second batch of the cleverly named Dunkabroos.

Advertisement

The 8% ABV beer is brewed with cookies, vanilla cream, lactose, and, of course, sprinkles. Four-packs went on sale on August 15, with a strict limit of four per person, and sold out within hours. The company—known for uniquely flavored beers inspired by things like candy, pickles, and sharks with frickin’ laser beams attached to their heads—said in an Instagram post that hype around the product was not expected to be quite as crazy as it was, and promised all those who missed the boat that there would most definitely be a next time. In the meantime, Martin House still has some packs of beer that tastes like Thin Mints, which ought to scratch everyone’s cookie-infused-beer itch until Dunkabroos makes its triumphant return.

Allison Robicelli

Allison Robicelli is The Takeout staff writer, a former professional chef, author of three books, and The People's Hot Pocket Princess. Questions about recipes/need cooking advice? Tweet @Robicellis.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Takeout

What’s the best way to tell if raw chicken has gone bad?

Climate change is altering the taste of our beer

Watermelon Burgers must be seen (and tasted) to be believed

San Franciscians can no longer dine in a bubble

DISCUSSION