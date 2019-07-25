Photo: J. Michael Jones (iStock)

If you don’t read about fast food every day, you might not be aware of the quantity of (often criminal) shenanigans that occur at drive-thrus. Something about the glow of a restaurant’s sign and the smell of fryer grease seems to trip people’s wires, encouraging them to engage in behavior we hope they normally wouldn’t. The latest example: An Oregon woman driving well over the legal limit stopped at a Taco Bell drive-thru to pour alcohol all over the employee working the window.

The story comes to us from the sheriff’s office in Washington County, Oregon, which posted on Facebook about its “weirdest DUI arrest of the weekend” (followed by three taco emoji). According to police, a 23-year-old woman pulled up to a Beaverton, Oregon Taco Bell drive-thru in plain view of a police cruiser. She proceeded to reach through the drive-thru window and, while still in her car, attempt to pour alcohol down the throat of the worker attending the drive-thru. The woman later blew a blood-alcohol content of 0.12 at the jail. She looks remarkably composed in her head shot, considering.

When I first read the story, I assumed the driver was friends with the drive-thru employee, and came to gave them a taste of the party they apparently missed. But according to The Oregonian, the two didn’t actually know each other, which makes the incident more bizarre on two levels: First, that a woman would pour Hennessy down a stranger’s throat and two, that the stranger would accept the mystery liquid proffered by a clearly intoxicated driver. Drive-thrus, man. They’re the twilight zone.