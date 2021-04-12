Could Dr. Pepper Zero Sugar unseat Diet D.P. as the supreme diet soda?

Image : Dr. Pepper

As someone who’s spent a lot of time playing with those Freestyle soda dispensers, I can confidently say that Diet Dr. Pepper is the best diet soda. Diet Coke often falls flat, and Diet Pepsi tastes like thin molasses water. Don’t even get me started on Diet Seagram’s ginger ale. But Diet Dr. Pepper somehow delivers all the zing of the real stuff—and there’s a good chance the brand’s new Zero Sugar option will taste even better.

Dr. Pepper Zero Sugar was recently announced on Dr. Pepper’s social media accounts and comes in three flavors: original, cherry, and cream soda, all containing exactly zero grams of sugar. “The Zero you’ve been waiting for... is finally here,” Dr. Pepper said on Twitter last week. Diet Dr. Pepper is still on the market, but there’s a key difference between the two sodas: Dr. Pepper Zero Sugar is sweetened with a combination of aspartame and acesulfame potassium, which makes it a little more syrupy (read: realistic) than diet DP, which is sweetened with only aspartame.



The sugar-free beverages are already available at most national retailers, according to a press release sent to The Takeout. And you don’t need to worry about reliving last year’s Dr. Pepper shortage, during which fans had a heck of a time finding the soda at supermarkets. “We know it’s harder to find Dr. Pepper these days. We’re working on it—hang tight!,” the company tweeted at the time. Fortunately, Dr. Pepper’s manufacturing seems to be back on track, and fans shouldn’t have a problem finding the Zero Sugar cans. Have you already tried Dr. Pepper Zero Sugar? Does it hold up to the already impressive Diet Dr. Pepper legacy? Please share your experience with the the good doctor’s 23 sugar-free flavors in the comments.