Man of the people Dr. Fauci orders takeout multiple times a week

Photo : Kevin Trimmer ( Getty Images )

As if we didn’t have enough reason to like Dr. Anthony Fauci, it turns out that the good doctor himself orders takeout on a regular basis. I’m sure having to politely explain the same thing to the same people every day gets exhausting and I wouldn’t want to cook at the end of the day either.

Advertisement

CNN reports that Dr. Fauci and his wife, nurse bioethicist Christine Grady, do their civic duty by ordering takeout at least a few times a week. This little tidbit was revealed in a Zoom call set up by Kim Kardashian towards the beginning of April and Mila Kunis asked whether or not he ordered takeout.

“I feel badly about restaurants losing business,” Fauci said, during the call. “And I feel it’s almost a neighborly obligation to keep neighborhood restaurants afloat. Even though I can cook at home, several nights a week I go out for takeout purely to support those places.”

Advertisement

Kunis also asked him if he eats his meal straight out of the take-out container or if he puts it on a plate later. He told her that he does both. I like to report that I too, do both, in case any of you were wondering.

This celebrity call also included Ashton Kutcher, Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry, 2 Chainz, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Brad Falchuk, according to Fauci and others involved. The call did not include me.

But, just your friendly reminder, as long as you keep masked up, wash your hands, and keep far enough away from anyone, your risk for contracting coronavirus from takeout, or food in general, is significantly low. And if you’re double worried, here’s the CDC guidelines again regarding food.