Food is delicious.
Here’s the only COVID-19 food safety article you will ever need

Aimee Levitt
Filed to:coronavirus
coronavirusfood safetyfood science
Illustration for article titled Here’s the only COVID-19 food safety article you will ever need
Photo: Kondor83 (iStock)
If you can’t trust Serious Eats to provide the nerdiest, most comprehensive, scientifically tested recipe for anything, who can you trust? (Well, okay, there’s America’s Test Kitchen, but for the purposes of this post, just say, “Nobody.”)

Now J. Kenji López-Alt, the site’s chief culinary consultant and also its guiding spirit, has produced, with the assistance of Ben Chapman, a food safety specialist from the North Carolina State University and cohost of the podcasts Risky or Not and Food Safety Talk, a comprehensive Q&A that answers just about every COVID-19 food question you could ever possibly have, from how the virus is transmitted, to whether you can get it from ordering takeout, to the best way to negotiate grocery shopping.

Part of my job here involves reading as much food news as I can find in order to compile our daily newswires, and I can tell you that there’s a lot of conflicting information out there. But everything in this Serious Eats piece tracks with the most reliable advice I’ve seen from various sources—and it’s all in one place. This is a definitely a link worth bookmarking.

Aimee Levitt

Aimee Levitt is associate editor of The Takeout.

