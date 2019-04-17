Photo: Jon Kopaloff / Stringer (Getty Images)

Is there a pop culture writer somewhere in your life? If so, this would be a good time to give them a pat on the back, or offer to take them out for a beer when they finally have some free time, because for entertainment writers, April is nuts. Proof positive: Last week’s official announcement of Disney+ included so much information that a lot of it got a bit buried beneath Game Of Thrones, the Star Wars Celebration, Shazam, and the impending Avengers movie, to name a few.

As a result, this delightful bit of news sailed right under our radar: One of its offerings will be a family cooking competition hosted by The Office’s Angela Kinsey, and there is not one thing about it that does not sound totally charming—including the title.

Be Our Chef (get it? Like “Be Our Guest,” but with a different noun?) will see “families from diverse backgrounds” journey to Walt Disney World to tackle themed challenges based on both their own family traditions and “the magic of Disney.” Later, finalists will create a dish representative of their family with a special Disney twist, and the winner’s creation will wind up on the park’s menu.

I get that fate of half of the Avengers definitely outranks nice families making nice food in a nice park, but still, the show sounds wonderful. Lesson learned: Don’t stop reading at the announcement of WandaVision, the forthcoming Scarlet Witch/Vision series starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, because a delightful Top Chef Junior-esque series with Angela from The Office awaits you.

Disney+ is slated for a November 12 launch in the U.S., and will set you back either $6.99 per month—considerably less than competitor Netflix—or $69.99 annually.