Frozen pizza eaters, heads up! There’s a big-name brand recalling its frozen pies; it’s DiGiorno. The company is recalling its Crispy Pan Crust Pepperoni Pizza for multiple reasons. One, it might be mislabeled, and two, the mislabeled pizza has soy protein in it, which is a known allergen. This news comes straight from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) website.

A customer complaint first alerted the manufacturer, Nestle USA, to the issue. Instead of the good old-fashioned pepperoni pan pizza the customer had purchased, they found that the package contained a three meat pizza instead. The three meat pizza has soy protein in it, and the mislabeled box didn’t reflect that information.

If you suspect you’ve purchased one of these sneaky three meat pizzas, check whether your 26-oz. carton reads “DiGiorno Pepperoni Crispy Pan Crust” with lot code 1181510721 and a best by date of MAR2022. These products are also marked with establishment number “EST. 1682A,” which identifies Nation Pizza Products Limited as the maker, which is owned by Nestle USA. Here are images of the box and labeling for you to check against.

Fortunately, there have been zero reports of adverse reactions from anyone eating the pizza so far, but the FSIS is worried that there are some people with the Crispy Pan Crust Pepperoni pizza sitting in their freezers who haven’t figured out the discrepancy yet.

On the off chance you do happen to stumble upon one of these unlucky mislabeled DiGiorno pizzas in your own freezer, the FSIS highly recommends you toss the pie or return it from where you purchased it, for a full refund. As with every food recall, better safe than sorry. (At the very least, I suppose this recall is slightly better than some other pizza-related dangers we’ve encountered recently.)