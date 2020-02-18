Food is delicious.
Newswire

And now, a deer that does not wish to be inside Kroger

Marnie Shure
Filed to:Grocery stores
10
Save
Screenshot: Fox59 News (YouTube)

When the daily news cycle supplies a story—and, hopefully, accompanying video—of animals out of their element inside grocery stores, you can bet we’ll eagerly cover it. We’re grateful to The Indianapolis Star this week for bringing us the engrossing and momentarily heartbreaking story of a deer run amok at the Boone Village Shopping Center. (Don’t worry; the deer is fine.)

This past weekend at a Kroger in Zionsville, Indiana, a deer was found clattering around up and down the aisles, jumping over the deli counter in what was surely a graceful motion, even in the face of presumed animal panic. (According to one witness, the deer bumped its face on the counter, leading to a bit of a nosebleed, but otherwise appearing unharmed.) The Star reports that there were “several attempts to trap it” but “no one could hold it down.” I’d be lying if I said this isn’t a tad inspiring.

Advertisement

Eventually, after the acrobatic deli counter leap, the deer found its way out of the automatic front doors again and left as mysteriously as it had come. A Kroger spokesperson told the Star that “the manager and store team performed a thorough cleaning of the area” after the deer played its harried version of Supermarket Sweep. But we’ll always have the memories, won’t we? Specifically, Facebook user Von Mia’s memories, who witnessed the incident and had the forethought to record it for posterity.

Marnie Shure

Marnie Shure is editor in chief of The Takeout.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Takeout

Set up a DIY biscuit bar, become champion of brunch

Ask The Salty Waitress: Do I really have to call this entree by its stupid name?

The new Kit Kat flavor is... Birthday Cake

Ask The Salty Waitress: Why do I have to cash out at the end of my server’s shift?