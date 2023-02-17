Insomnia Cookies Is Coming for Crumbl

Crumbl Co okies might be everyone’s current dessert darling thanks to its status as a social media dynamo, but that doesn’t mean it will stay undefeated forever. The cookie chain that doesn’t sleep, Insomnia Cookies, is poised for major growth and might become a formidable rival for Crumbl , QSR Magazine reports.

While Crumbl has only been around just shy of six years, Insomnia Cookies got its start in 2003, setting up on and near college campuses to satisfy the late-night cravings of night owls and fuel 3 a.m. study sessions. The chain was eventually bought in 2018 by Krispy Kreme and has not only experienced great success since the acquisition but has bolstered Krispy Kreme’s business as well.

Over the past few years , Insomnia’s growth has been rapid, expanding its number of locations from 135 in 2018 to 231 at the end of 2022. Plus, 30 to 40 new locations are currently in the works , and the company intends to expand into Canada and the U.K. by the end of 2023. It’s a good moment to capitalize on the brand’s success: Insomnia’s revenue increased by 24% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

“We truly believe Insomnia Cookies will be the next Krispy Kreme,” said Krispy Kreme’s CEO Mike Tattersfield during the company’s recent earnings call. With that level of commitment , Insomnia has set itself a goal of eventually opening 100 new locations per year. Tattersfield previously noted that Insomnia is growing beyond its college student focus and finding success in suburban locations as well—the same markets Crumbl has been targeting.

Indeed, a ll this growth places Insomnia j ust behind Crumbl, top performer in the cookie category . Since its founding in 2017, Crumbl has already reached 700 locations nationwide . The brand has unquestionably made its mark through its social media prowess , outshining legacy brands like Dunkin’ and Pizza Hut in app downloads and outclassing Burger King and Starbucks in social media followers.

However, b oth Crumbl and Insomnia Cookies should keep their eyes on Great American Cookies, which was bought by FAT Brands in 2021. Great American Cookies has over 340 stores globally ; it s growth is due in large part to FAT Brands’ purchase of Nestle Toll House Cafe, whose locations were all converted to Great American Cookies shops.

With the Chicken Sandwich Wars finally in retreat, i t looks like a cookie war may be on the horizon , and I’ll be ready with a glass of milk in hand to decide the winner.