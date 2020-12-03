Coffee Talk for the Nintendo Switch will help fulfill your longing for normal life

Photo : Alexander Spatari ( Getty Images )

We all miss different things these days, since we can’t just... be normal. While I’m glad I don’t have to deal with a commute, I do miss people-watching on my way work or listening to people talk shit about each other at the bar when they think you can’t hear them. And then, of course, there’s coffeehouse conversation.

Turns out there’s a video game about everything. SFGate reports that there’s a game called Coffee Talk on the Nintendo Switch, where you play the owner of a coffee shop that’s only open at night. There’s no objective, no end game, or anything. It’s just a slice of life that lets you listen to stories from your customers while you develop relationships with them.

This is a refreshing change of pace from my current obsession with DOOM Eternal, where right now I’m nearly at the end, having mowed down fields of demons in my neverending pursuit of the Khan Maykr, who haunts my dreams and elevates the shit out of my blood pressure. Violence. So much violence. I think Coffee Talk would be a good idea for me next. Once I empty the contents of my plasma gun into the next Mancubus that gets in my way.

Anyway, where was I? Oh yes. Coffee Talk has no complex gameplay, no complicated interface, no Khan Maykr (that asshole). It’s all about deep conversations with characters sharing their life challenges. This is a mix of escapism with a bit of fantasy mixed in, and for those of you missing the simple enjoyment of idling at a coffeeshop during the day, either to do work, relax, or to meet a friend, it fills the need of some normalcy in people’s lives. I mean, yes, it’s a video game, so you’ll need to make your own coffee, but maybe if you sit yourself in front of a big window with a steaming beverage, it’ll take the edge off a long, lonely day.