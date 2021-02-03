Chobani will pay $100,000 for the next big coffee creamer flavor

Photo : Smith Collection/Gado ( Getty Images )

I’m not sure if the coffee creamer industry is particularly cutthroat, although it is fun to imagine International Delight and Coffee Mate stakeholders duking it out with dairy-covered pitchforks. Creamer vs. Creamer, if you will. Cutthroat or no, Chobani entered the fray with eight (non-yogurt) coffee creamer flavors: caramel, hazelnut, sweet cream, vanilla, cookies and cream, Almond Coco Loco, s’mores, and peppermint mocha. Now, Chobani is looking for the next big thing—and the brand is willing to pay a total of $100,000 for good ideas.

According to Chobani’s website, the yogurt company is asking fans to invent the “Creamer flavor of their fantasies” for a chance at some serious prize money. The winning flavor scores a grand prize of $75,000, with the runner-up claiming $15,000 and $10,000 going to the third place winner. Enough to make you dream of creamer, eh?

To enter the contest, you’ll need to come up with the name of your flavor and jot down its key ingredients. You’ll also need to write a short essay about what inspired you to create the flavor. You can submit your entry online through February 28. At that point, the Chobani team will pick the three finalists; then, Chobani fans can vote for their favorite online. The winning flavor is expected to be on shelves in early 2022. Some suggestions that you can use absolutely free of charge: government stimulus creamer (tastes sweet, but good luck getting your hands on it); hydration station creamer (eliminates that pesky morning coffee headache); finally, Bachelor Nation creamer (tastes like dog shit but you can’t stop drinking it).