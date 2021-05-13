Photo : SOPA Images / Contributor ( Getty Images )

The chicken sandwich frenzy is far from over, and the wing battle has been slowly simmering to the point where there’s a nationwide shortage. All this chicken fever is likely putting a dent in the environment, too. That is a chaotic amount of chicken. I never thought I’d be thinking about chicken this much in my entire life.

Advertisement

Well, buckle up, fools, because we’ve got yet another gladiator muscling in on the wing game, and it’s a big one: Chick-fil-A. Business Insider reports that Chick-fil-A is opening up a virtual kitchen, selling chicken wings, roasted chicken, salads, and more. The project is named Little Blue Menu after S. Truett Cathy’s original blue-colored menu at the Hapeville Dwarf House, which is where Chick-fil-A’s sandwiches were first invented.

This delivery-only concept is opening later this year in Nashville and sometime next year in Atlanta. It looks like multiple brands might be operating out of the same kitchen, as Chick-Fil-A has filed for a new trademark on May 4, for something called “Outfox Wings.” The logo, according to the trademark application, “consists of the word OUTFOX over the word WINGS with the image of a fox’s face with its tail covering its mouth inside the middle of the first O in OUTFOX.”

Does this mean Chick-fil-A is going to serve chicken wings at its other restaurants? The answer is no. For now, the wings will only be served out of Little Blue Menu, so you won’t be able to order up a six-piece from a drive-thru anytime soon. But if you’re in Nashville or Atlanta, eat up, because apparently all of you can’t quite get enough.