Chick-fil-A sauce shortage may be the thing that breaks this nation

Look at all of these sad sacks lining up for sauce Photo : Jeff Greenberg / Contributor ( Getty Images )

Last month, I bowed my head, crossed myself, and announced, with a heavy heart, the Heinz ketchup packet shortage. And now, it is my solemn duty to report another sauce shortage: Chick-fil-A is limiting the number of sauces it’s giving out to customers because of limited stock, CNN Business reports.

The fast food chain announced Wednesday that supply chain issues associated with the pandemic have resulted in a “shortage of select items” at Chick-fil-A restaurants. That includes sauce, which is bad news for aggressive dippers. How is the company responding? Well, at this time, Chick-fil-A is only giving customers one dipping sauce cup per item ordered. That’s a pretty significant restriction, but if you’re in the mood, you could potentially hack the system. One dipping sauce cup for your chicken, one for your fries, one for your... Pepsi. I don’t know, sauce hounds will probably find a way.

To stave off public revolt, the chain said it’s working to fix the sauce snafu as quickly as possible. “We are actively working to make adjustments to solve this issue quickly and apologize to our guests for any inconvenience,” the company said in a statement. Personally, I’ve never been big on Chick-fil-A or its sauces, but I can certainly see how this news might distress certain devotees. In the meantime, I’m 90% sure you can make your own by combining honey mustard, barbecue sauce, and ranch dressing. Where is your God now, Chick-fil-A?