Food is delicious.
Newswire

What's the best cheese curd in Wisconsin? Make it your job to find out

Aimee Levitt
Filed to:Cheese
16
Save
Photo: David Bautista (iStock)

Cheese curds are one of those magical foods that are still pretty good even when they’re below average. Seriously, it’s fried cheese—how bad could it be? So it’s hard to think of a downside to this job posting from EatStreet, a Madison, Wisconsin-based food delivery service, except for maybe the title. EatStreet is looking for a “Curd Nerd,” a person to tour the great state of Wisconsin in search of the very best cheese curd.

Well, okay, it’s a marketing job, which would require a lot of time on social media, and it’s only for two weeks, and the pay is up to $12.50 an hour—or $1,000—which isn’t a lot. But EatStreet would be covering all your travel expenses, so there’s that. And eating that much fried cheese probably wouldn’t be very good for your overall health. But hey! It’s better than some other food-related job postings we’ve seen.

Advertisement

Share This Story

on, wisconsin!

Dairy beloved: Adorably Midwestern couple gets engaged in line for fried cheese curds
Critics indict Beto O’Rourke for not ordering cheese curds at Culver’s
Wisconsin achieves singularity with brats topped with cheese curds served at Lambeau Field
Last Call: Joey Chestnut aims to eat more than a pound of Wisconsin cheese curds per minute
I crammed the entire state of Wisconsin into a corn dog
C-
A&W debuts poutine not with a squeak, but a whimper

About the author

Aimee Levitt
Aimee Levitt

Aimee Levitt is associate editor of The Takeout.

TwitterPosts