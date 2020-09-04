Food is delicious.
ShopSubscribe
Food is delicious.
VideoBurning Questions

Can bottled water go bad?

The Takeout
Filed to:water
waterbottled water
Save

Welcome to Burning Questions, The Takeout’s video series in which we answer all your culinary quandaries and ponderings.

“Non-perishable food items” sounds like a pretty straightforward category, until you consider the packaging of those allegedly indestructible provisions. Canned goods, as we’ve learned, are usually safe to eat indefinitely—but plastic water bottles don’t look nearly as sturdy in comparison. How long can bottled water last, and does it ever go bad? We consulted expert sources to find out. For the full investigation, head here.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Takeout

Last Call: When God steals your pizza, 7-Eleven is there in your hour of need

A starter guide to soju, one of the world’s most popular liquors

Buffalo Wild Wings refuses to rename its boneless wings, but thanks for asking [Updated]

Woman trashes pub on Facebook, pub trashes woman on Facebook

DISCUSSION

Latest on The Takeout

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement