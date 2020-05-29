Food is delicious.
Does the expiration date on canned foods really mean anything?

Welcome to Burning Questions, The Takeout’s video series in which we answer all your culinary quandaries and ponderings.

Canned foods are a source of fascination—maybe it’s because they’re opaque, hiding their secrets from the outside world until they grow dusty on a bunker shelf somewhere. And if you’ve unearthed a can or two in your own cabinet that are well past their expiration date, you might wonder if you really have to throw them out. Is the food still safe to eat? Does canned food actually expire? We’ve got the verdict from the experts. And for the full investigation, go here.

