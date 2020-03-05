Cadbury announces this year’s Bunny Tryouts finalists, snubs my cat

Graphic : Cadbury

In early February, tryouts opened for Cadbury’s annual Bunny Tryouts. We all entered. And yet, somehow, my cat was not picked as a finalist! Sure, I only entered him once instead of uploading his gorgeous chonky face every day and running a massive, well-coordinated social media campaign to gain the attention of those bigwigs at Cadbury who obviously wouldn’t know beauty if it punched them square in the jaw, but I mean, just look at him! One entry ought to be enough.

According to a press release, Cadbury received over 4,000 entries this year, which were then narrowed down to a field of ten by “celebrity pet influencer” Jiffpom, who is now my sworn enemy.

“The quantity and quality of entries for the Cadbury Bunny Tryouts this year just blew us away,” said spokesperson Ethan Mandel. “Now the excitement builds as we let the fans, for the first time ever, vote to help select the next Cadbury Bunny for our 2020 commercial.”

Those who are interested in being a part of history can vote through the official contest website once per day through March 18, and the winner of this year’s competition will be announced March 24. (Personally, I’m pulling for Ricky Bobby the miniature horse, because if he’s not first, he’s last.) The animal that ends up being crowned as this year’s Cadbury Bunny will receive $5,000 and star in the annual Cadbury Clucking Bunny commercial. Cadbury USA will also donate $10,000 to The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, where I adopted my other cat, Georgie, who was also snubbed. We don’t always get the finalists we want. Nevertheless, we must persist.