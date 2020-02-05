Last Call: Is your pet Cadbury bunny material?

Photo : Asurobson ( iStock )

Sometimes a holiday promotion is so good, it gets renewed for additional seasons on into infinity. And we have no reason to believe that Cadbury will ever have to discontinue its annual Bunny Tryouts, a golden opportunity for people to show off pictures of their pets on the internet. The true meaning of Easter!

The 2020 Bunny Tryouts are being presided over by Pomeranian influencer Jiffpom, who will select (how?) the top 10 finalists and announce (how?) those finalists on March 4. Then, the public will have the chance to vote for their favorite until March 18. The winner will be featured in a new Cadbury commercial, and the company will donate $10,000 to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals no matter who wins.

To enter your pet in the contest, go here—you have until February 24. You don’t even have to have any bunny ears on hand to torment your pet with; Cadbury has supplied a digital bunny ears sticker that you can slap on your best photos.

And if you don’t feel like granting a candy company full use of your pet’s beautiful likeness, by all means, share your entries in the comments instead.

Now, if you’ll be so kind as to indulge us, here are three beautiful creatures that hope to wow Jiffpom in the semifinals.

