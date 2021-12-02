The McRib might be celebrating its 40th birthday over at McDonald’s (and we’re celebrating it, too!), but Burger King has it beat: the iconic Whopper is celebrating 64 years of greatness this month, and to honor this sacred sandwich, Burger King is selling the Whopper for only 37 cents, its original price in 1957. You can snag the steeply discounted burger this weekend (on both Friday and Saturday) when you order through the BK app or website.

When I speak of the “greatness” of the Whopper, I really do mean it. What a venerable burger in the fast food landscape. The menu describes it as a “¼ lb of savory flame-grilled beef topped with juicy tomatoes, fresh lettuce, creamy mayonnaise, ketchup, crunchy pickles, and sliced white onions on a soft sesame seed bun.” Sounds pretty standard, but there are two key attributes that set this burger apart: the distinct char flavor on the beef (however real or artificial it might be) and the presence of mayonnaise, a condiment that McDonald’s burgers sorely lack. It’s an undercelebrated fast food stalwart. Might as well spend some pocket change on a nice, hearty reminder of what makes the Whopper great.



How to get a 37-cent Whopper at Burger King this weekend

There’s some fine print involved in the deal: To claim a 37-cent Whopper, you not only have to order online or through the BK app, you also have to sign up as a member of the Burger King Royal Perks loyalty program. (You can learn more about that loyalty program here, in our roundup of fast food mobile apps.) You also have to manually add the coupon listed online or in the app to apply the discount—that is, the Whopper won’t automatically cost 37 cents unless you opt into the deal. And finally—and I know this one hurts, I’m sorry—there’s a limit of one 37-cent Whopper per customer.

Still, that one hefty burger will cost about 94% less than the middling McRib we bought this week. And given that the standard price of a Whopper at my nearest Burger King is $5.19, there are probably plenty of people who would happily give up some personal data to snag a sandwich at that price. Will you be among them?