I guess Americans don’t deserve Burger King Canada’s new Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

Burger King’s Spicy Hand-Breaded Crispy Chicken Sandwich, aka Ch’King, NOT to be confused with BK Canada’s Nashville Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich, which is unavailable in the US Photo : Marnie Shure

If you’ll recall, we reviewed Burger King’s new chicken sandwich—recently dubbed the Ch’King—last month. It was pretty dang good, featuring a thick-cut chicken breast served on a potato bun with three crisp deli pickles and a smattering of “savory signature sauce” alongside a dollop of hot sauce. (We preferred the spicy version.) But now, Canadify reports that BK Canada is releasing its own chicken sandwich: the Nashville Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich, which, despite startling similarities, is not the same thing as the spicy Ch’King.



Canadify reports that the Canadian sandwich features “crispy premium white meat chicken, seasoned with traditional Nashville Hot flavours and just the right amount of heat, all topped with sliced pickles, and creamy mayonnaise on a potato bun.” The patty itself also appears to have a bright red hue in product photos—even brighter than the spicy version of the Ch’King. To review, here are the differences between the two sandwiches:

Nashville Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich:

Bright red spicy breading

Thinner chicken patty

Topped with mayonnaise

Ch’King:

Slightly-less-bright-red spicy breading

Thick-cut chicken

Topped with “savory signature sauce”

Perhaps the most crucial difference: Canadify reports that the Nashville Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich is only available “for a limited time,” while the Ch’King appears to be a permanent addition to the U.S. Burger King menu as the chicken sandwich wars rage on and on. Here’s the big question: why don’t U.S. Burger King customers also get to try the Nashville sandwich? Would the sheer abundance of choice overwhelm our chicken-addled senses? Either way, the differences between the sandwiches don’t seem stark enough to, say, sneak across the U.S.-Canada border for a taste.