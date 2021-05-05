Photo : Christopher Furlong ( Getty Images ) , Graphic : Budweiser ( Getty Images )

We’re just a few days into May, and already it’s time to talk about the holiday season: Budweiser has announced that Man’s Best Friend will be featured on its 2021 holiday cans, and the company is holding an open casting call for really, really, really, ridiculously good-looking dogs. And, yet again, the beer industry is not allowing Man’s Supreme Overlord—cats—to compete in its hot pet competition.

Historically Budweiser’s holiday cans have featured one of the brand’s Dalmatian puppies, the adorable yin to the ever-stoic Clydesdales’ yang. This year, according to a press release sent to The Takeout, those professional puppers will be taking a backseat to a real-life Bud drinker’s dog, which will be sought, but of course, via social media. If you think your dog is too sexy for these cans, you can enter them in one of the following ways from now until May 8:

Comment on Budweiser’s Facebook

Tweet a pic of your dog or post it on your personal Instagram

If you’re worried your dog isn’t attractive enough to beat the competition, you can give them a leg up by supplementing their application with a personal testimonial to their greatness. Budweiser’s scouts will be narrowing the field down to the four most compelling dogs, then letting the public decide on their favorites via social media between May 10-12. The winner shall live on in beer can history, while the l0sers can sit in the corner and think about what they did.

Once this cutthroat competition is done pitting dog against dog, Budweiser shall unite all of America’s puppers under a banner of love and charity by donating $25,000 to the Pets & People Foundation, a nonprofit that offers pet-assisted therapy. If you’d like a sneak preview of what this year’s holiday cans might look like, visit the official “Pupweiser” website to make a mock-up can featuring your pet, even if it’s not a dog. Maybe Budweiser will be so struck by the beauty of your grumpy cat that the rules of the contest will be altered and our Supreme Overlords will grace our beer cans at long last.





