Bud Light Seltzer introduces three new flavors

The Bud Light Seltzer Remix Edition comes with three new flavors, plus Strawberry. Image : Bud Light

Honestly, it must be hard developing new hard seltzers right now. The market is crowded, every conceivable flavor combination has seemingly already been developed, and we’re coming to the end of the cold beverage’s trademark summer season, when warm weather makes hard seltzer a backyard barbecue staple. None of this has deterred Bud Light, however; the brand has teamed up with DJ Khaled to introduce the “Bud Light Seltzer Remix Edition ” ( or, as the common and highly boring consumer might refer to it, a variety pack) featuring three new flavors: Cranberry, Grapefruit, and Pineapple.

Advertisement

These additions to the lineup each make a certain amount of sense: Pineapple is, in my opinion, the best tasting Truly flavor, and Grapefruit is a perennial favorite among Pamplemousse LaCroix drinkers, so this option provides a seamless transition from daytime to evening seltzer. Cranberry is, maybe, a way for the brand to signal the changing of the seasons, since the flavor is more often associated with autumn than summer. And it’s a hard one to mess up, unless you make it taste like a bag of pot pourri.

Other than that, all the specs are the ones you can expect from any hard seltzer at this point: 100 calories, less than 1 gram of sugar, 5% ABV, skinny can (which, in my opinion, just isn’t as satisfying to hold as its squatter 12-oz. counterparts). The new flavors will be available nationwide on August 31.