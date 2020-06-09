Every Truly flavor, ranked

Graphic : Karl Gustafson

Sometimes a food trend arises so quickly that it seems like the explosion occurred while I left the room to go powder my nose. Last summer, hard seltzer was my late-to-the-game revelation. In fact, I had to consult this very website to understand its sudden appeal. By August, everyone around me had chosen a favorite brand, a favorite flavor, and I was still sitting on the sidelines wondering why everyone didn’t just add some vodka to their Berry LaCroix like me. (I continue to defend this practice.)

Truly Hard Seltzer is a brand that has its fair share of diehards, and with a newly expanded suite of 16 different flavors, it’s time to decide which Truly is the winner, and which ones can be left behind in the cooler with all that rapidly melting ice. Summer is too short to waste on anything but the best beverages. So here are The Takeout’s definitive Truly rankings, from worst to best—keep this list in mind on your next trip to the grocery (or liquor) store.