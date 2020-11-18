A brief guide to semi-edible gaming consoles

Photo : blackCAT ( Getty Images )

In news I didn’t anticipate writing about today, Bud Light has come out with a one-of-a-kind gaming console that multitasks, and in some pretty amazing ways. Not only does this thing play video games, it has a built-in projector allowing you to play on a wall, and it also has a built-in beer cooler. Yes, this console is real, but there’s no chance I’ll be able to get my eternally grubby hands on it. Check out this video:

I want it. I must have it. It’ll play Tekken 7 and Soul Calibur VI, among other games preloaded onto the machine. And it’s got two slots to cool two cans of beer. But shit, it’ll cost you, because only one of these things exist, and it’s only available through an auction. As of now, it’s at $4,269 and there’s no way in hell I could afford that. That’s like eight Playstation 5 consoles’ worth of money. This isn’t even the first time a beer company’s been messing around in the console gaming space, either.

For reasons that most definitely have to do with the high-profile release of both the PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles, food companies are going all-in on joking about video games. KFC is in on the fun with a fake weird bucket console that we wrote about, apparently also poking at Sony. It’s not only beer and chicken toying with us, either. Enter...cream cheese?

I had a somewhat difficult time understanding what this Philadelphia cream cheese item was at first, but it’s just a cheesecake pan that’s sort of shaped like a sleek gaming console. It’s going for $4.99, and no, you can’t play video games with it, though at this point I wouldn’t put it past anyone to try embedding some hardware into the frosting.