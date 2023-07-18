6 Cheddar Popcorn Brands, Ranked

Popcorn is, hands down, one of the greatest mostly air foods of all time. It’s the right amount of salt and fluff, especially when I’m watching some prestige drama after a long day. While “movie style” popcorn will always be a treat and kettle corn mixes things up nicely for the palate, the best subtype is the “cheesy” variety, which always manages to feel the most exciting.
We’ve rounded up six brands of cheese popcorn found at the grocery store and ranked them based on several criteria. So you don’t accuse me of bias, I did
force invite my neighbors to cast their votes as well, and I made them do it blind so they didn’t know which brand was which. One of the tasters was a child, which helps cover our demographic bases.