God, humans are such thirsty creatures, aren’t we? These days, every other press release announces a new hard seltzer—please, God, no more—or a turbo-charged “wellness drink.” But for a real look at what consumers are tossing down their dry, dry gullets, we have to take a look at a diverse array of beverage trends. Lucky for us, Nation’s Restaurant News recently rounded these up, offering a bit of foresight into the hip-and-happening drink scene. The trends come from a few different corners of the world including Taiwan, Mexico, and Guatemala. Per NRN, they include:

Boba: In recent years, this Taiwanese import has escaped the confines of bubble tea cafes, bubbling over into chains like Del Taco (the Mexican chain launched a “Sprite Poppers” boba promotion in 2020), Caribou Coffee (Caribou debuted three green tea coolers with coconut-coffee jelly bubbles this year), Sonic Drive-In (briefly home to a limited-release Bursting Bubbles slush), and, of course, Dunkin’

Japanese matcha is a Horchata: You can find rice-based horchata, hailing from Mexico and Guatemala, showcased in coffee drinks like Starbucks’ Almondmilk Horchata Frappuccino, Jamba Juice’s Lotta Horchata concoction, and Del Taco’s current Oreo cookie horchata shake.

