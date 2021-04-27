Coconut milk trickles into Dunkin’ stores this week

Graphic : Dunkin’

For the last decade, my sweet, sweet Dunkin’ has been on the cutting edge of the non-dairy milk scene. The chain has offered almond milk since 2014, and Dunkin’ beat Starbucks to the oat milk party in 2020. Now, the brand is adding coconut milk to its dairy-free lineup.

Yesterday, Dunkin’ announced the addition of coconut milk in a press release. Per the release, coconut milk will be available at Dunkin’ locations nationwide starting tomorrow, April 28. The launch also includes a few new summery drinks including a new Coconutmilk Iced Latte and a trio of pastel-colored Dunkin’ Coconut Refreshers. Described as “perfect pick-me-ups,” Dunkin’ Coconut Refreshers don’t actually contain any coffee; instead, they combine coconut milk, flavored fruit concentrate, and a quick injection of B vitamins. They’re available in three flavors: Pink Strawberry, Golden Peach, and Purple Pomegranate.

If you’d rather not drink a bright purple beverage at 9 a.m., you can opt for Dunkin’s new Coconutmilk Iced Latte, which delivers “a delicious blend of roasted espresso notes and subtly sweet, nutty coconut for a refreshing new sip” that offers “a fun, tropical twist and just the right amount of sweetness.” Sure does sound summery. I’ve actually never had coconut milk in my coffee, but it seems like a solid option if you’re looking for a richer, sweeter beverage to kick off your day. Either way, we’ll keep our finger on the Dunkin’ milk alternatives pulse. Almond, oat, and coconut milks are all great—but pig’s milk would really be something.